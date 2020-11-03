Billy G. Wootton, Jr.
Billy G. Wootton, Jr. of Cortland, IL passed away unexpectedly of heart complications on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 63 at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL. Dear Son of the late Billy G. Wootton Sr. and Jessie (Aldridge) survives. Dear brother of Steven (Lynn) Wootton.
Bill served in the U.S. Army Military Police and lived a fulfilling life as a devoted husband of 40 years to Kathleen (Burandt) Wootton and loving father to four children: Lindsay (Shawn) Hook, Ashley (Daniel) Davis, Samantha and Adam Wootton. Devoted "Papa" to: Isaac, Charles, Andrew, Bentley, Teddy, Ella and Grandchild #7 due in March 2021, and uncle of many nieces and nephews.
A walk through visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Finch Funeral Home, 310 Oak Street, DeKalb, IL. In accordance with IDPH- facial coverings, social distancing and a limit of 10 guest indoors at one time. Family and friends to gather Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10: 30 a.m. for Funeral Mass, St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 Pine St., DeKalb, IL. Graveside service with Military Honors following Mass at Fairview Park Cemetery, 1600 S. 1st St., DeKalb, IL.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Bill to St. Mary School Guardian Angel Fund (for student tuition assistance) via check to: St. Mary School, 210 Gurler Road, DeKalb, IL 60115 StMarySchool.givesmart.com
OR to CCT Penguin Project, PO Box 305, DeKalb, IL 60115 cctonstage.com/penguin-project/
