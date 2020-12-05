Blanche Carlson
Born: September 29, 1925; in Bevier, MO
Died: December 3, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Blanche Carlson, 95, of Sycamore, Ill., died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Lincolnshire Place, Sycamore.
Born Sept. 29, 1925, in Bevier, Mo., the daughter of Raymond and Jewel (Jones) Hughes, Blanche spent some of her early years with her family in Kenosha, Wis. The family later moved to Sycamore, where she and her two brothers went to school and enjoyed summer sports. A good student, Blanche loved swimming all summer and joined GAA and cheerleading in high school.
She met her future husband at an Anaconda picnic; Blanche married Glenn Carlson on Oct. 13, 1945, in Sycamore, after she had graduated and he had returned from the war. She enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking, baking, and hanging clean laundry outdoors. The tomatoes she canned and corn and beans she froze were enjoyed by her husband and two sons. Blanche and her husband enjoyed going to their sons' baseball, football and basketball games, and track meets, as well as being avid golfers and dancers. They loved to play cards, spend quality time with family and friends, and spend vacations fishing in Chetek, Wis.
After Glenn became ill, Blanche worked in the office at State Street Motors and as the office manager at Sycamore Hospital. She was a life member of Eastern Star.
Blanche is survived by her sons, Gary (Marcia) of Sycamore and Roger (Carroll) of Fort Myers, Fla.; granddaughters, Amy (partner, Lori Grohs) Carlson of Bartlett and Tobey (Andy) Guntner of Augusta, Wis; great-grandchildren, Megan and Riley Guntner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Glenn; brothers, Eugene (Laura) Hughes of Sycamore and Elmer (Jean) Hughes of Genoa; and nephew, Greg Hughes.
The family thanks Tina and her staff at Lincolnshire, and Heartland Hospice, for their loving care and support for Blanche during her time there.
Memorial services will be at a later date with interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Sycamore.
Visit www.olsonfh.com
to express a condolence. Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, 60178; 815-895-6589.