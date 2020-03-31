|
|
Bobbie D. Smith
Born: August 5, 1934
Died: March 28, 2020
Bobbie D. Smith passed away March 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Bob was born August 5, 1934 in Omaha, Illinois to Robilee (Lasater) Smith and Ebert D. Smith. Bob grew up and attended school in Sterling, Illinois. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1952. Bob went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War and shortly after attended Worsham College of Mortuary Science.
On June 23, 1957 he married Marilou Hundt. Bob and Marilou settled in Aurora, Illinois where they welcomed their first three children (Tracy, Jana and Lara). The Smith family then moved to DeKalb, Illinois in 1963 and over the next few years, they welcomed four more children (Kevin, Kelly, Craig and Kyle).
Bob owned and operated Wirtz Roche Smith Funeral Home and was a licensed funeral director for over 60 years. He also owned the Smith Ambulance Service for many years in the DeKalb community. Through his work, Bob touched many lives and helped them navigate through their time of need. After retirement he also enjoyed time as a School Bus driver for many young children within DeKalb School district.
He enjoyed spending time with his seven children through all their many activities growing up and continued to follow his grandchildren's activities and achievements. Bob extended his love to many people including so many friends of his children and grandchildren.
Bob is survived by Marilou, his cherished and devoted wife of 63 years; son, Tracy (Karen) Smith, grandchildren, Christopher, Michael and Allison Smith, Kendall (Justin) Tate and Kayla Baum; daughter, Jana (David) Nowak, granddaughter, Kaylyn Smith; daughter, Lara Smith, son, Kevin Smith (Samantha Gerace), daughter, Kelly (Bradley) Brown, grandchildren, Riley, Haley and Owen Brown; son, Craig (Angela) Smith, grandchildren, Jacob (MacKenzie) Smith and Jessica Smith; and son, Kyle Smith. He is also survived by two great-grandsons, Landen and Brysen Smith; sister Donna Ferguson; sister-in-law, Hazel Nichols; niece, Barbara (Steven) Johnson, great nieces, Stephanie and Alexandria Johnson, great nephew, Morgan Johnson; niece, Valerie Stewart Hildebrand, great nieces, Sterling and Lucie Stewart; nephew, Jay Ferguson, and great nephew, George Ferguson.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ebert D. and Robilee Smith; father and mother-in-law, John and Carrie Hundt; brother-in-law, Ralph Hundt; sisters-in-law, Irene Hundt and Merla McCloud and niece, JoAnn McCloud.
Special thanks to Dr. Asad Shah, Dr. Paul Nguyen and Dr. Shih-Wen Chang for their care and personal commitment to the Smith Family. Also special thanks to Mike and Janice Butala for their 30+ years of love and friendship.
Private services are being held at Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, Sycamore, IL. with burial at Fairview Park Cemetery DeKalb, Illinois. These services remain private and limited to protect the health and safety of all during this time.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Bobbie Smith in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, please go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020