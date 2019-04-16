Bobby K. Kyler,



Born: January 7, 1935



Died: April 12, 2019



Bobby K. Kyler, 84, of Malta, Illinois, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Home.



He was born on January 7, 1935 to Gertrude (Durr)Kyler and Royal Kyler at 715 Ellwood Avenue in DeKalb, Illinois, the house where he grew up. He graduated DeKalb High School Class of 1953 then married a Malta girl, Shirley Mattson, on June 6, 1954 at the Malta Congregational Church.



Bobby started his career at Standard Gas Station at First Street and Lincoln Hwy in DeKalb. That is where he met Shirley who worked across the street at Montgomery Wards. He went to work at Elmer Larson Gravel Pit until 1965 when he started Bob Kyler Excavating in Malta with a dump truck, trailer and back hoe. This business supported his family of five children and continues today, run by his three sons.



Bobby volunteered in his community for the Malta Police Department, Malta School Board, Malta Fire Commissionerand Trustee for the Malta Congregational Church which he continued his membership until his death. Easy Money, Money Bags and Sweetie were some of his closest friends. And it was always "Chickens one day and feathers the next". He was always at home in his pick-up truck or driving in his Lincoln.



Bobby is survived by his wife Shirley; five children, Debbie (Khalique), Rodney (Paula), Mike (Millie), Roger (Christie), and Darla (Bouch); 13 grandchildren, Greg (Stephanie) Kyler, Kyle and Kelli Cardine, Matthew and Chantel Kyler, Jhandu Kyler-Panhwar, Robbie and Ryan Green, Wes and Sam Bennett, Jennifer Ketchum, Samuel and David Grey; great-grandchildren, Derek, Trenton and Brenna Kyler, Gianna, Kaylee, and Dominic Green, Nolan Ketchum, Zane, Payton, Chase, Charlie and Sadie Grey; several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Mikez; and one brother, Denzel Kyler.The Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 19, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Dave Bateman of St. John United Church of Christ in Harmony, Illinois officiating. Burial will follow at Malta Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Anderson Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bobby Kyler Memorial Fund, addressed to the Kyler Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.