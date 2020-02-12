|
|
Bonnie (Johnson) Nelson
Born: September 29, 1946; in DeKalb, IL
Died: February 10, 2020; in Rock Island, IL
Bonnie E. Nelson, 73, of Rock Island, formerly of Sycamore, IL died February 10, 2020 at her home.
Bonnie was born September 29, 1946 in DeKalb, IL, the daughter of Gunnard T. and Violet L. (Hall) Johnson. She married Richard "Pete" Nelson on August 3, 1968 in DeKalb, IL.
Bonnie graduated from Sycamore, IL High School in 1964, Augustana College in 1968, and later pursued her Master's in Education from Western Illinois University.
Survivors include her husband, Pete; children, Signe (Sterling) Nelson-Combs, East Moline and Whitney (Dale) Day, Rock Island; 7 grandchildren; sister, Carla (Ron) Vanatta, Genoa, IL and brother-in-law, Robert "Skip" (Lynne) Nelson, Towanda, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be 1pm, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020