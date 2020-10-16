Boyd M. Folgate
Born: February 18, 1950; in Rockford, IL
Died: October 13, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Boyd M. Folgate, 70, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home.
He was born February 18, 1950 in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Boyd L. and Mary A. (Mitchell) Folgate.
Boyd was employed by Northern Illinois University for 25 years. He enjoyed music, model airplanes and cars. Anything you wanted to know about music from the 50's, 60's and 70's Boyd would know.
He is survived by four sisters, Celia (Marvin) West of Rockford, Erma (Roger) Sipes of Dekalb, Carol (Robert) Hensley of Tennessee and Carmela Folgate of DeKalb; many nieces and nephews and Great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
No service due to Covid-19.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Carmela's home, 1708 Earl Court, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.