Boyd M. Folgate
1950 - 2020
Boyd M. Folgate

Born: February 18, 1950; in Rockford, IL

Died: October 13, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Boyd M. Folgate, 70, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born February 18, 1950 in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Boyd L. and Mary A. (Mitchell) Folgate.

Boyd was employed by Northern Illinois University for 25 years. He enjoyed music, model airplanes and cars. Anything you wanted to know about music from the 50's, 60's and 70's Boyd would know.

He is survived by four sisters, Celia (Marvin) West of Rockford, Erma (Roger) Sipes of Dekalb, Carol (Robert) Hensley of Tennessee and Carmela Folgate of DeKalb; many nieces and nephews and Great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No service due to Covid-19.

Memorials and condolences may be sent to Carmela's home, 1708 Earl Court, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home - DeKalb
2011 South Fourth Street
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
October 15, 2020
He was a special person but sweet i miss him walking up town would give him a ride home will miss him
Kathy Herendeen
October 15, 2020
He was special but he was very smart, and a sweet man know him very long time. Will miss him walking to uptown. So srry for your loss.
Kathy Herendeen !Jennings
October 15, 2020
Boyd was an icon in Dekalb. He will be greatly missed.
Christine Ewald
Acquaintance
October 15, 2020
RIP Boyd. You were an amazing soul. I have many fond memories of you.
Marty Fassig
Acquaintance
October 15, 2020
Boyd was a gentle soul. RIP.
Steve Walt
Neighbor
October 15, 2020
My condolences on the death of Boyd. I worked with Boyd for years at NIU. He was such a hard worker. I remember doing a 50s style special dinner. Boyd provided the music and had a smile on his face for days!
Patti Schoo
Coworker
October 15, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Boyd was one of the most interesting person, it was a pleasure the have known him.
Tom Pesut
Acquaintance
October 15, 2020
so very sorry to hear of Boyd's passing.I remember him from high scholl and he was always so sweet. My thoughts and prayers for all his family
shirley layton
Acquaintance
October 15, 2020
He will be dearly missed
Jerry and Mary West
Family
October 15, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear if Boyd's passing. I graduated high school with Boyd's and enjoyed visiting with him at reunions.
Beth Thompson Weeks
Classmate
