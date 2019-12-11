|
In Loving Memory
Bradley J. Severson
9/19/75-12/8/87
Just like the Florida sunshine, thoughts of you warm our hearts, lift our spirits, and light up our lives. We remember with joy your beautiful smile and the happiness we felt just by being with you.
God has given us the strength, and eventually the peace, to live without you for 32 years, but we will never be able to stop missing you. We love you so much, Brad, and miss you every single day.
Kathy and Ron Modell
and the Severson Family
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019