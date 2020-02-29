|
Brenda Gail Gubernator
Brenda Gail (Michaels) Gubernator, 69, resident of Columbia, TN passed away Monday February 24, 2020 at Keestone Senior Community in Lawrenceburg, TN after a long illness with Dementia.
Born in Asheville, North Carolina and raised in Dekalb, Illinois. Brenda graduated from Dekalb High School in 1969 and married the love of her life John (Jack) Gubernator.
They relocated to Daytona Beach, Florida where Brenda began her career at City Hall in Holly Hill, Florida. She had numerous friends and was a member of the local Beta Sigma Fi Chapter for many years. She retired as Finance Director for the City of Holly Hill, Florida after 30+ years of service. While living in Daytona Beach, Brenda and Jack enjoyed spending time with family and friends, dancing to country music, and boating.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years John Gubernator, sons Andrew and Jason, grandchildren Anthony (Tony), Ethan, Emma, and Ella; her siblings Harold (Rick) Michaels, Jean Zucker, Robin Michaels, and Charlene Coan; her sister-in-laws Sherryl Bannister, Karen Michaels and Diane Cusumano; brother-in-law Carl Cusumano along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother Eva (Woody) (Michaels) Coan and father Harold Michaels. As well as her brother-in-law Tom Zucker.
A small family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Brenda's name to the Alzheimers Foundation.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020