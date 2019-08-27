Home

Born: February 14, 1955

Died: August 23, 2019

Brenda L. Clark, 64, of Malta, Illinois, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at her home. She was born February 14, 1955, in DeKalb, the daughter of Kenneth C. and Donna B. (Lothson) Petersen. Brenda graduated Waterman High School Class of 1973. She was a waitress at Twin's Tavern in DeKalb for many years before she opened Brenda's Restaurant in Malta and was the owner and operator for over 15 years.

She is survived by her son, Kerry (Anna) Clark of Crestview, Florida; five grandchildren, Rylee, Ryan, Karlee, Allyson, Avery; two great-grandchildren, Ezra and Scarlett; her mother, Donna Petersen of Waterman; five brothers, Tony (Becky) Petersen of DeKalb, Joel (Jeanie) Petersen of Escondido, California, Eric (Holli) Petersen of Waterman, David (Debbie) Petersen of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Dale (Kyna) Petersen of Murphysboro, Tennessee; sister, Amy (Jim) Burrows of Plainfield; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29 , at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Brenda L. Clark Memorial Fund, addressed to the Clark Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019
