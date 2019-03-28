Home

1949 - 2019
Born: May 6, 1949

Died: March 20, 2019

Brenda Leifheit-Savard-Hunt, age 69, of Jacksonville, OR, passed away from complications of ovarian cancer on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Brenda was born May 6, 1949 to Morsch and Marie Leifheit of Hinckley, IL, the third of seven children. She attended Hinckley-Big Rock High School and received her Bachelor of Science at Northern IL University.

She is survived by two daughters, Kelly (Russell) Valpoon and Krystle Savard; and three grandchildren, Madelynne, Haidyn and Otto. Six siblings, Dennis (Sue) Leifheit, Darryl (Janeene) Leifheit, Rhonda Leifheit, Shawn (Mike) McCrea, Rachelle (Ryan) Bianchi and David (Missy) Leifheit.

Brenda was especially passionate about her horse. She loved to sing and play piano and adored being in nature, walking her dog on the scenic hills of Jacksonville. Her open heart and listening ear touched the lives of all who crossed her path, both through her social work and daily encounters.

A memorial service is planned for this summer in Hinckley.

Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Paul UCC, 324 W. McKinley Ave., Hinckley, IL 60520. (Note: B. Leifheit/Garden Project)
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
