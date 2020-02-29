Home

Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home 
110 South Seventh Street
Oregon, IL 61061
(815) 732-7272
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Creston Opera House
204 S. Main Street
Creston, IL
View Map
Brian John Holtz


1974 - 2020
Brian John Holtz Obituary
Brian John Holtz

It is with deep sorrow, we announce that Brian John Holtz, age 46, beloved father, son, brother, uncle, family member and friend passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home in Oregon, IL. Brian had the most loving heart. When he saw you, his whole face lit up and made you feel special. Brian attended Sycamore schools. He was a member of the Local Carpenters Union #1027. He enjoyed fishing, carpentry, cooking and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan his whole life!

Brian will be missed everyday by his son, Zachary John Holtz (age 1), his parents John and Melody (Rhodes) Holtz of Chana, his sister Cori Holtz-Jarrett of Chana, his nephew Johnny Jarrett, his maternal grandmother Janice Rhodes of Sycamore and his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends.

We know Brian is now with his paternal grandparents Lester and Anne Holtz, and maternal grandfather Noel Rhodes. He is loved on earth as well as in Heaven.

Please join us for an open house Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 15th from 2:00 - 5:00pm at the Creston Opera House, 204 S. Main Street, Creston IL.

A memorial fund is established in Brian's name for Zachary's future. We love you, Brian. Go Pack Go!

Visit www.farrellhollandgale.com to leave a condolence or memory of Brian.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020
