Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Moudy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian L. Moudy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brian L. Moudy Obituary
Brian L. Moudy

Born: March 6, 1965, in DeKalb, IL

Died: May 11, 2019; in Maywood, IL

Brian L. Moudy passed away Saturday May 11 at Loyola Hospital in Maywood after a lengthy battle with infections. In November, 2018 he contracted a massive E. coli infection that caused internal organ damage, attacked his leg and kept him hospitalized for 2 months. Various infections and hospitalizations followed, further weakening him as he fought a long, hard battle of treatment until the very end. He is gone too soon and will be missed by so many.

He was born March 6, 1965, in DeKalb, the son of Robert L. and M. Jane (Murphy) Moudy. Brian married Tammy J. Klassen on May 5, 1991 in Genoa, Illinois.Brian was a graduate of Sycamore High School Class of 1983. He was formerly employed at Sauber Industries for over 20 years. Brian enjoyed his motorcycles, snowmobiling, fishing and his golf cart.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy; mother, Jane Moudy; sister, Brenda (Jeff) Kelly; brother, Bruce (Kristin) Moudy; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and his four legged companion, Izzy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; grandparents; and nephew, Dalton Moudy.

The Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Charles Ridulph of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampshire officiating. Cremation has taken place at Anderson Funeral Home Crematory.

Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of services at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Anderson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Brian L. Moudy Memorial Fund, addressed to the Moudy Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now