Brian L. Moudy



Born: March 6, 1965, in DeKalb, IL



Died: May 11, 2019; in Maywood, IL



Brian L. Moudy passed away Saturday May 11 at Loyola Hospital in Maywood after a lengthy battle with infections. In November, 2018 he contracted a massive E. coli infection that caused internal organ damage, attacked his leg and kept him hospitalized for 2 months. Various infections and hospitalizations followed, further weakening him as he fought a long, hard battle of treatment until the very end. He is gone too soon and will be missed by so many.



He was born March 6, 1965, in DeKalb, the son of Robert L. and M. Jane (Murphy) Moudy. Brian married Tammy J. Klassen on May 5, 1991 in Genoa, Illinois.Brian was a graduate of Sycamore High School Class of 1983. He was formerly employed at Sauber Industries for over 20 years. Brian enjoyed his motorcycles, snowmobiling, fishing and his golf cart.



He is survived by his wife, Tammy; mother, Jane Moudy; sister, Brenda (Jeff) Kelly; brother, Bruce (Kristin) Moudy; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and his four legged companion, Izzy.



He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; grandparents; and nephew, Dalton Moudy.



The Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Charles Ridulph of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampshire officiating. Cremation has taken place at Anderson Funeral Home Crematory.



Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of services at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Anderson Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Brian L. Moudy Memorial Fund, addressed to the Moudy Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.