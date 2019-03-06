Home

Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Bruce Corson
Bruce Alan Corson

Bruce Alan Corson Obituary
Bruce Alan Corson

Born: January 20, 1949

Died: February 19, 2019

Bruce Alan Corson was born on January 20, 1949 and passed away on February 19, 2019 at his residence in Waterman, IL.

He was a proud Army veteran who served in Korea. He loved planes and learned to fly small aircraft, training to become a flight instructor. Bruce attended Genoa-Kingston H.S. and Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois. He later studied to become an electrical/mechanical technician repairing and servicing appliances which he did for many years. He maintained his interest in technology, electronics, and flying throughout his life.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, John B. Corson; and his beloved dog, Pooch.

He is survived by his mother, Eunice; his brothers, John (Terri Nelson), Glenn; and his sister, Peg (Tim Canaday).

A family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019
