Bruce E. Latimer
Bruce E. Latimer

Born: March 5, 1930

Died: November 28, 2020

Bruce E. Latimer, 90, of Clare, Illinois, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

He was born March 5, 1930 in Tisdale Saskatchewan, Canada, the son of George and Bessie (Tweed) Latimer. Bruce married Dorothy Gommel on June 8, 1958, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Creston.

Bruce was a graduate of DeKalb High School class of 1948. He was a lifelong farmer and carpenter. He served as the president, secretary and treasurer at St. John's Lutheran Church where he did so much for the church with his carpentry skills. Bruce was a member of the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, DeKalb Corn Growers and Soybean Association. He was a trustee at South Grove Township and a former member of DeKalb Career Education Advisory Council. Bruce was a Veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean War from 1951-1953.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Debbie (Brad) Dohlen and two grandchildren, Andrew and Benjamin of DeKalb; his son, Steven of Sycamore;  brothers, Gerald (Charlene) Latimer of DeKalb and Gary (Becky) Latimer of Three Forks, Montana; one brother-in-law, Robert Gommel of DeKalb; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Maxine (Barney) Ball and June (Larry) Garcia; brother, Robert Latimer; sister-in-law, Donna Gommel; Father and Mother-in-law, Reiny and Hedy Gommel.

The Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 4 , 2020, at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, with Rev. Robert Hansen of St. John's Lutheran Church officiating. Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ten people will be allowed in the building at one time,  masks and social distancing will be required at both Visitation and Graveside Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bruce E. Latimer Memorial Fund, addressed to the Latimer Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
