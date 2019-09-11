|
Bruce Craig Wheeler
Born: July 21, 1947; in Paw Paw, IL
Died: September 8, 2019; in Naperville, IL
Bruce "Craig" Wheeler, age 72, of Batavia, IL passed away in Naperville, IL on September 8, 2019. He was born July 21, 1947 and grew up in Paw Paw, IL. He attended Northern Illinois University earning a Bachelor of Science in finance and an MBA.
He worked in Chicago for NASD (National Association of Securities Dealers) for 33 years and became a Supervisor of Examiners.
Craig was an active member of Fox Valley Presbyterian Church, and a regular volunteer at the Batavia Historical Society Museum and the local food pantry.
He was an avid reader and loved to study American History and WWII (in which his father served). Bruce was also a world traveler who has visited Europe several times. Some of his most memorable trips included fishing in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada with his father, and excursions to the Blue Lagoon in Iceland, trips to his ancestral Norway, and a recent trip to Australia.
He also had a deep appreciation for Native American culture and he collected many related artifacts and pieces of artwork. Much of his collection is being donated in his name to the Schingoethe Center at Aurora University.
Craig will be remembered as a dedicated son and a generous uncle.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Verdell Wheeler, and one sister, Jacqueline McLaughlin. He is survived by three nieces: Michelle (Jim) Bohlig of Lake Elmo, MN; Gay Lynn (Tim) Wons of Naperville, IL; Megan (Tom) Petit of North Myrtle Beach, SC; and 8 great nieces and nephews: McKenzie and Matthew Bohlig, Lauren, Lindsay, Ryan and Alex Wons, and Baylie and Nate Petit.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Paw Paw, 398 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, IL on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00am with luncheon following at the church.
Donations in his name may be made to the , or
Fox Valley Presbyterian Church 227 East Side Drive, Geneva, IL 60134, foxvalleypres.org.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019