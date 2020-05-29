Bruse F. Miller
1946 - 2020
Bruce F. Miller

Born: August 24, 1946; in Aurora, IL

Died: May 27, 2020; in Cortland, IL

Bruce F. Miller, 73, of Cortland, Illinois, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.

He was born August 24, 1946 in Aurora, Illinois, the son of Harold J. and Lorraine E. (Evans) Miller.

Bruce attended Kaneland High School. He was a Veteran of the US Navy, a volunteer at the Maple Park Fire Department and member of the American Legion post 312 in Maple Park.

He is survived by his children, Brett (Sue) Miller, Janelle (Dan) Pahnke , Bryan (Theresa) Miller and Ashley Miller; seven grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; four brothers, Allen (Karon) Miller, Richard (Nancy) Miller, David (Mary Ann) Miller and Michael (Rose) Miller; one aunt and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dennis Miller.

A Private Graveside Service will be held at East Peirce Cemetery in rural Maple Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bruce F. Miller Memorial Fund, addressed to the Miller Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 29, 2020.
