Burton L. Laird
Born: April 27, 1943; in Red Oak, IA
Died: October 14, 2020; in Naperville, IL
Burton L. Laird, age 77 of Sycamore, IL passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Edwards Hospital in Naperville, IL. He was born on April 27, 1943 in Red Oak, IA the son of Nyal and Wilma (Jones) Laird.
Burt was united in marriage on August 26, 1978 to Bonnie Medine and they spent the next 42 years happily together. He was employed for many years by DeKalb Ag in DeKalb, IL and Seymour of Sycamore. Burt enjoyed nothing more than participating in auto shows with the love of his life, his 1978 Pontiac Trans AM. Burt was also very involved with bowling and softball. He had a love for wrestling and attended many meets for his sons and others. On weekends Burt could be found with his boat at Lake Mills.Burt was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Burt is survived by his wife, Bonnie Laird of Sycamore, IL; his sons, Jeffrey (Teresa) Laird of St. Peters, MO and Ryan (Amy Umbach) Laird of Cortland, IL; his five grandchildren, Skylar, Cody, Samson, Zoe and Sedrick Laird; his sister, Sandra (Kevin) Doggett of Moscow Mills, MO; his sister-in-law, Karon Laird of Palm Harbor, FL; also several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nyal and Wilma Laird; his son, Mark Laird; and his two brothers, Nylan "Ernie" and Dale Laird.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Nash-Nelson Funeral Home, 1001 East Garfield Street, Waterman, IL with Pastor Stevan Saunders, officiating. Interment will follow in the Johnson Grove Cemetery in Waterman, IL.
Friends may visit from 1:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Waterman, IL.
Memorials in loving memory of Burt may be directed to the family.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or (815) 264-3362.