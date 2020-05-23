Byford Beasley
1939 - 2020
byford beasley

Born: January 8, 1939, in Harrodsburg, KY

Died: May 20, 2020; in Maple Park, IL

Byford "Ray" Beasley, 81, of South Burlington Township, rural Maple Park, Ill., passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.

Born January 8, 1939, in Harrodsburg, KY, the son of Hollie and Juanita (Kays) Beasley, Byford married Judith Bailey on January 20, 1962, in Sycamore.

Byford was the owner of B&B Roofing Co. A member of Wisconsin Horse Puller Association and DeKalb Moose Lodge, Byford attended all of his children's sporting events, and enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.

Byford is survived by his wife, Judie; children, Sherri (Dale) Schramer of Virgil, Randy (Lisa) of Allen, Mich., Kenny of Maple Park, Anita (Al) Kaenel of Hampshire and Kevin (Jen) of Sycamore; grandchildren, Brandie, Stephanie (Jeff), Beth (Barrington), Keith (Paige), Sam (Cassidy), Molly (Kyle), Bryan (Liz), Amanda (Nick), Branden, Laura (Tom), Kendra (Antwione), Bradley (Samantha), Miranda and Troy; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Alex, Cate, Emme, Hattie, Barrington, Riggin, Abilene, Clancy, Giovanni, Sicily, Lilliana, Olivia, T.J., Baylie, Alaina, Kaisen, Jayden, Blake, Lydia, Grayson and Aiden; and siblings, Roger, David, Jerry and Shirley.

He was predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Donnie and Johnnie.

A private family graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Sycamore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Beasley family in care of Quiram-Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, 60178.

For information, to share a memory or leave a condolence with Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels, www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
