Calvin C. Cagle
Born: March 22, 1979
Died: November 21, 2020
Calvin C. Cagle, 41, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday, November 21, 2020.
He was born March 22, 1979 in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Calvin Cooke and Shirley (Cagle) Gabbard.
He is survived by his parents, Shirley and Bobby Gabbard and Cal and Catherine Cooke; one son, Austin Cagle; three daughters, Addysen Cagle, Cassidy Cagle and Victoria Cagle; granddaughter, Liliana Losoya; brothers, Billy Gabbard, Mike Taylor, Brian Cooke and Calvin Cooke; sisters, Bobbie Jo (Jack) Kemper, Lisa (Jon) Gabbard, Charlsie ( Roberto) Neria and Tricia (Steve) Christensen; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Cagle; uncle, Donald Cagle, grandparents, Lula and Earnest Cagle, Calvin and Marty Cooke and Tempie Gabbard.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Calvin C. Cagle Memorial Fund, addressed to the Cagle Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.