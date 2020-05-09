Caren Ann Roush
Born: June 9, 1945
Died: April 28, 2020
Caren Ann Roush, 74, of Sycamore, IL died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Arizona on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Caren was born June 9, 1945, to George and Phyllis Cavanaugh in Sycamore IL. She graduated from Sycamore High School ('63) and Western Illinois University ('67). Upon graduation from college, she married Allen Roush whom she knew in high school and dated in college. She and Allen opened Roush Farmacy together in 1979 in Sycamore. They had a son, Aric (Michelle) and daughter Corie (Rick Wild); however, it seemed every friend the kids brought around adopted Caren as an additional "Mom." People knew Caren best for her infectious laugh, wonderful sense of humor, beautiful smile and her famous fudge but her pride and joy were undoubtedly her three grandsons.
Caren is survived by her husband, Allen Roush, son Aric (Michelle) Roush of Naperville, IL, daughter, Corie (Rick Wild) of DeKalb, IL, grandsons Austin Roush, Clark Roush, and Jack Wild, sisters Georgia (Bill) Stanley of DeKalb, IL and Dr. Cindy Cavanaugh of Boiling Springs, SC, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory, leave a condolence or for information, or call Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels, at 815-895-6589.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 9, 2020.