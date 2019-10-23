Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Carl Nelson
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
511 Russell Rd.
DeKalb, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
511 Russell Rd.
DeKalb, IL
Carl Douglas Nelson


1984 - 2019
Carl Douglas Nelson Obituary
Carl Douglas Nelson

Born: August 19, 1984

Died: October 17, 2019

Carl Douglas Nelson was born on August 19, 1984 and passed into eternal life on October 17, 2019. He was blessed with a brilliant mind and a beautiful voice. He was able to teach himself anything ...from learning a new instrument to engineering a radio station. He was a friend to all and a friend for life.

Carl graduated from DeKalb High School in 2002 and Illinois Center for Broadcasting in 2004. He was Chief Operator for Public Radio Stations WNIJ/WNIU and Creator/Host of "Sessions from Studio A." (www.northernpublicradio.org/post/remembering-carl-nelson) He was a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers and Immanuel Lutheran Church and Student Center of DeKalb.

Carl is survived by his boys, Colin and Miles, who were the love of his life. Also survived by his proud parents Douglas and Lisa Nelson, his beloved sister Emily Nelson (Joey Gage) and Carl's nephews Liam and Lukas, his loving grandmother Irene Nelson, Aunts Marilyn Halverson and Connie McCauley, Uncles Jack (Rebecca) Halverson, Roger (Ann) Nelson, James (Carol) Nelson, Robert (Dena) Nelson, 13 first cousins and their children.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Alvin "Bib" and Marion (Mary Lou Heal) Halverson, and paternal grandfather Warren Kenneth Nelson.

The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Rd. in DeKalb, with the Rev. Ray Krueger and Rev. Marty Marks officiating. Burial will follow at Malta Cemetery in Malta.

Visitation will be Friday, October 25, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb and from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in DeKalb. The Carl Douglas Nelson Memorial Fund has been established for the benefit of his boys in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605,2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019
