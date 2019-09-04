Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Carl Baskins
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
home of David and Sarah Lindenmayer
12293 North Grove Road
Sycamore, IL
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:30 PM
American Legion Post 66
DeKalb, IL
Carl E. Baskins


1951 - 2019
Carl E. Baskins Obituary
Carl E. Baskins

Born: May 31, 1951, in Parkin, AR

Died: August 31, 2019; in Sycamore, IL

Carl E. "Cherokee" Baskins, 68, of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 31, 1951, in Parkin, Arkansas, the son of Robert L. and Irine (Littlejohn) Baskins. Carl married Sandra F. Richards on May 25, 2000 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Carl was a truck driver for 44 years and employed at Floit Sand & Gravel Company in Sycamore for over 20 years. He was a member of Teamsters Local #330 and Sycamore Moose Club. Carl was a car show enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughters, Andrea (Mark) Pellini, Janice (Gerry, Jr.) Welvaert; step-daughter, Sarah (David) Lindenmayer; grandchildren, Brooke LeClecrq, David LeClercq, Brianna Pellini, Josh Vogel, David Richards; brothers, William (Mary Sue) Baskins, Robert Earl Baskins; sister, Mary Baskins; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Vince and his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at the home of David and Sarah Lindenmayer, 12293 North Grove Road in Sycamore, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66 at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Carl E. Baskins Memorial Fund, addressed to the Baskins Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
