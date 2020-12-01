1/1
Carl W. Cruse
Carl Cruse

Born: July 18, 1934

Died: November 27, 2020

Carl (W) Cruse died on November 27, 2020. Carl was born in Boone, Iowa to Lowell and Thelma Cruse on July 18, 1934.

Carl was married to Lois Jean Walter of Shabbona, IL on December 4, 1954.

Carl began his career as a dairy farmer in Esmond, Illinois. By trade, he was a heavy equipment operator employed by Bob Kyler Excavating in Malta, Illinois where he later retired. Throughout his life he was an active member of the Malta Fire Department and an Emergency Room Technician at Kishwaukee Community Hospital in DeKalb, Illinois.

Following retirement, he worked at Kishwaukee College in the Automotive School. Carl spent his days fishing on his boat, plowing the streets in Malta during inclement weather, playing cards and spending time with his family.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents Lowell Cruse and Thelma Yeaman, mother and father in law Alvin and Lodus Walter and his stepsister Barbara Graziano and great-grandchild Ryan Giardina. He is survived by his wife Lois Cruse, daughters Carla (Rich) Hardman, Cynthia (Dale) Lynch and Lana (Kevin) Walsh, seven (7) grandchildren and eight (8) great-grand children - Holly (Tom) Kelly, Paige Giardina, Brett (Molly) Henley, Chase Martinson, Kory (Nicole) Lilah Lynch, Karlee (Ryan) James, Lodus, Wylee Manous, Tyler, Spencer and Cambell Lazarz.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 Restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Carl W. Cruse Memorial Fund, addressed to the Cruse Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2020.
