Carlene Claudia O'Dell



Born: July 21, 1934



Died: September 1, 2020



Carlene Claudia O'Dell died Tuesday September 1, 2020. Carlene was born July 21, 1934 in Richland, Missouri of Dorothy Alva Lundh and William Lloyd Gibson II. Carlene grew up on a farm and always had a love of animals. She was especially good with horses but could also tame Tiny Tim, a squirrel she took to town on a leash. It would scamper to Carlene's shoulder and hide under her long hair whenever frightened. Carlene's mother remarried Cecil Roy DeWeese who adopted Carlene and her older brother when they were ages seven and nine. Carlene graduated from Braymer High school in 1952, soon leaving for Kansas City with three girlfriends where she worked at Hallmark for about a year. A little homesick, she moved back to the farm in Cowgill and met Glenwood Carol "Casey" O'Dell at a Braymer American Legion picnic. They married March 14, 1954 in Braymer, Missouri at the United Methodist Church. Carlene and Casey began working for O'Dell Electric during that time, and their first child Christi Carla O'Dell was born January 5, 1955. Casey went to work for Lennox Industries, and they moved to Independence, Missouri. Casey's career took the family on to Huron, SD where Glenwood Carol Jr. "Casey" was born April 28, 1958. The family then moved to Crystal Lake Illinois, St. Louis Missouri, and finally Columbus Ohio. Carlene and Casey stayed in Columbus for several years after Casey's retirement in 1988. They were wonderful neighbors wherever they landed and met wonderful people as well. Carlene was always busy sewing, crocheting, knitting, entertaining, reading, and learning how do to just about anything that needed to be done. Carlene was energetic, funny, self-disciplined, creative, caring, and practical. She seldom complained and often asserted she was a farm girl and of Swedish descent, and that's what made her tough. Carlene and Casey traveled on five different continents, partly because of Glenwood's job with Lennox, and they continued to enjoy travel during retirement, especially in a motorhome from 2003 to 2013. They resided in North Fork, California with their son and daughter-in-law from 2013 until 2020.



Carlene was preceded in death by her mother, father, one nephew, Cecil Roy DeWeese III, one step grandson 1LT Brian D. Slavenas, and one grandson Samuel D. Brakefield. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, who died March 17, 2017.



She will be buried with her husband in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California.



Carlene is survived by her brother, Cecil Roy DeWeese II, Christi Slavenas (Ron), Casey Jr. O'Dell (Candace), two step-grandchildren, Eric Slavenas (Lori), Marcus Slavenas (Carolyn), six grandchildren, Amber Hanks (Nick), Jeremy O'Dell (Meagan), Daniel O'Dell (Breanna), Sarah Slavenas, Nathanael O'Dell (Laurel) and Arista Flanagan (Steve), 15 great grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Johns Swede Cemetery, Pulaski County, Missouri. For more information call Christi Slavenas at 815-784-2556.





