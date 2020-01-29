Home

Carol Ann Koga

Carol Ann Koga Obituary
Carol Ann Koga

Carol Ann Koga, 65, of Galva, died at 1:15 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home.

Cremation will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1 at the First Baptist Church in Galva. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church. Inurnment will be held in Galva Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established. Rux Funeral Home in Galva is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020
