CAROL SCHEDIN
Carol Ann Schedin

Born: September 10, 1937; in Chicago, IL

Died:June 18, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Carol Ann Schedin, 81, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center in DeKalb.

She was born September 10, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois.Carol was formerly employed at K-Mart in St. Charles and later at Walmart in DeKalb for over 20 years. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in DeKalb.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Jim) Ruchti of Cortland; five grandchildren, Carmen (Patrick) Gary, Jessica Bathey, Caitlyn Schedin, Tanner Schedin, Addison Schedin; two great-grandchildren, Olivia Bathey, Charles Gary; several nieces and nephews; and her daughter-in-law, Amanda Schedin Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her son, Doug Schedin.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Ray Krueger of Immanuel Lutheran Church in DeKalb officiating. Cremation has taken place.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services at 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 24 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Carol Ann Schedin Memorial Fund, addressed to the Schedin Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 20, 2019
