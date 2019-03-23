Carol J. Bruce



Born: December 19, 1941; in Edgerton, WI



Died: February 4, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Carol J. Bruce, 77, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, February 4, 2019, at her home.



She was born December 19, 1941, in Edgerton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Erford and Gladys (Rasmussen) Balch. Carol married Walter M. Bruce Sr. on December 19, 1959, in Evansville, Wisconsin.



Carol was employed by Barb City Manor as a housekeeper for over 26 years and was formerly employed by DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center for 10 years. Carol liked traveling, boating and going out to eat. She was a Cubs, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys fan.



She is survived by her husband, Walter Sr.; her sons, Walter Bruce Jr., David (Susie) Bruce and Brian Bruce; two grandchildren, Gregory and Heather, one brother, Howard (Shirley) Balch; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her son, Donnie; her sister, Mary; her brother, Gordie Balch; and her parents.



The family wishes to thank Northwestern Hospice and Northwestern Cancer Center for the wonderful care given to Carol.



A Memorial Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the United Pentecostal Church, 1120 South 7th Street in DeKalb, with Pastor Greg Davis officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Carol J. Bruce Memorial Fund, addressed to the Bruce Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, Ltd., P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019