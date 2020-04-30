|
Carol Jane Norman
Born: February 17, 1933; in Sycamore, IL
Died: April 25, 2020; in Geneseo, IL
Carol Jane Norman was born in Sycamore, Illinois to parents Earl Davison and Althea Allen February 17th, 1933. On April 25th, 2020, after a long struggle with illness, she passed on, accompanied by her children in her last days.
Carol worked in a number of clerical and book keeping positions and enjoyed telling stories of working as a telephone operator, pranking people she knew by connecting them randomly and listening in. Endlessly creative, she loved to draw and paint in various media, charcoal, pastels, acrylics, oils, water colors. In her art she was quite prolific and sold many pieces at art shows and displayed her work at various venues. Carol received many awards for her submissions and kept pictures and notes on her works, including notes cataloging which were sold and which were given to various family. Carol was constantly observant of the beauty many of us pass by and take for granted every day. She loved life and remained engaged throughout. In her retirement years, she became involved with the Red Hat Society and very much enjoyed the activities and chicanery. And even in her last months and with limited vision, she dabbled in drawing with colored pencils and markers. Carol was always hands-on with her children who were beneficiaries of her creative mind and her kind and loving nature. They will remember Mom helping them make toys from whatever materials were at hand, kites of sticks and newspapers, spool scooters, milk carton rubber band powered boats, popsicle stick rafts or houses.
Carol married in 1958 to Kenneth W. Norman and remained married until his passing in 2011. She is survived by her five children, Shirley Booth, Randy Norman (Sherrie), Ken Norman, Bob Norman (Christy) and Nancy Lopes as well as nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Althea Davison, her husband Kenneth, her Brother Ronald Davison, her sister Dolly Barber and her little brother, Jimmy Davison.
As per Carol's wishes, her remains will be cremated. In lieu of a memorial service, a get together for remembrance was held on April 28th with immediate family only at the home of her son, Randy Norman in Sterling, Illinois.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020