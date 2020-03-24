|
|
Carol Lee (Kline) Pfister
Carol Lee (Kline) Pfister of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away on March 13, 2020 at the age of 84 in Charlottesville.
She was raised in the rural farm community of Genoa, Illinois and graduated Copley Nursing School in Aurora, Illinois, and started her passionate service as a Registered Nurse in San Francisco, Calif. in the late 1950's.
A dedicated career Navy wife who thrived on helping others, Carol enjoyed volunteering her time to the community in the Red Cross and Hospice. Carol will forever be remembered for her infectious and sparkling spirit, particularly to all the veterans and servicemen and women she greeted and thanked on a daily basis.
She is survived by her husband, William "Jack"; sister, Patricia; brother, Jim; sons, Todd (Mary) and Eric (Lisa) and grandchildren, Wendy, Stefan, Jack, and Cameron.
It was Carol's wish that no service be held for her passing.
In her memory, befriend a stranger, and treasure the beauty of a sunrise, her favorite time of the day.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020