Carol Louise Peterson Nolan



Born: January 1, 1933



Died: May 29, 2019



Carol Louise Peterson Nolan, age 86, died May 29, 2019 in the loving community of her family and caretakers from St. Paul's House and Unity Hospice.



Born January 1, 1933 to Martin and Bertha (Fagerburg) Peterson, Carol grew up in Paxton, IL, with older brother John Peterson (deceased). She graduated from the U of I in Social Work.



While raising three daughters in Elmhurst, IL, and later in Sycamore, IL, Carol received an MS in Education from NIU. She was a teacher at Southeast Elementary School from 1968 to 1994. Her classroom was a place of discovery. She believed that each child had gifts to share, and she loved them all.



Carol's strong faith led her to be active in her congregations. She worked with a preschool, with Sunday Schools and Vacation Bible Schools, with flower/altar guilds and hospitality committees. Locally, she was active at St. Peter's Episcopal in Sycamore.



As a retiree, Carol continued work with Meals on Wheels, supported families of incarcerated persons, and more. She became a Master Gardener, helped raise her grandchildren and began to travel with friends and family.



Carol moved to Chicago to be near her daughters, Clare (Edward) Nolan-Long, Katherine (Mark) Nolan-Watson, M.D., and Jennifer (Patrick) Nolan Herron and her grandchildren: Charlotte Long, David Watson, Rebecca Herron, Christopher Watson, Carly Herron, and Virginia Watson.



Memorial Services will be held at Church of Our Saviour Episcopal Church, 530 W. Fullerton Pkwy, Chicago IL, July 15, 2019 at noon, and at Glen Cemetery, Paxton, IL, Aug. 17, 2019 at noon. All are welcome!



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be sent in Carol's name to: DeKalb County Forest Preserve District, attn: Terry Hannan, Superintendant; memo: Natural Resource Education Center, 200 N. Main Street, Sycamore, IL, 60178. Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 3, 2019