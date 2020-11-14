1/
Carol Marie Fabrizius
Carol Marie Fabrizius

Born: September 2, 1932

Died: November 12, 2020

Carol Marie Fabrizius, age 88, of Maple Park, IL, peacefully claimed the promise of her Savior in the early morning hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of family.

She was born September 2, 1932, in St. Charles, IL, to proud and loving parents, Anthony and Hazel (Nehls) Oksas.

She is survived by eight children: Linda (Dan) Gerace, Cynthia Jo Fabrizius, Rodney (Mona) Fabrizius, Julie Andrews, Keith (Julie) Fabrizius, Pamm Fabrizius, Paul (Linda) Fabrizius, and Steven Fabrizius; 20 grandchildren: Tiffany (Charlie) Olson, Samantha, Brett and Kelli Gerace; Amanda Fabrizius, John (Michelle) Fabrizius, Jacob and Matthew Fabrizius; Lawrence, Annalee and Chad Andrews, Bradley and Amy Fabrizius, Dustin and Jessica Stadie; Nina and Troy Fabrizius, Will, Alexander and Sydney Fabrizius; 10 great-grandchildren: Natalie, Charlotte and Tucker Olson, Beau, Hannah and Duke Fabrizius, Mia Fabrizius and Kaeden Stadie, Carolyn and Marshall Morong; one brother Robert (Ingrid) Oksas; several brothers and sisters-in-law and a list of friends a countryside wide.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph, and her sister Joan Berquist.

Private family visitation and Mass will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Virgil, IL. Mass will be able to be shared through Facebook Live beginning at 12 p.m. Private family burial will follow at S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Foundation and mailed to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Foundation Department 4586, Carol Stream, IL 60122-4586 or visit www.luriechildrens.org. Donations may also be sent to The Ronald McDonald Children's Charities by visiting www.rmhccni.org, and S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Virgil. Tributes and memories may be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
She was very friendly always happy go lucky and a good friend to my parents and my family she will be missed
June scott
