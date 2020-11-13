Carol Rae Georges Beauxis



Born: February 6, 1938



Died: November 8, 2020



Carol Rae Georges Beauxis, 82, of Morganton, NC went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born in Cooke County, IL on February 6, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Wilson Georges and Eddith Bowman Georges. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed playing cards, going to Lake James, and spending time with her family and friends in both North Carolina and Louisiana.



Carol is survived by her husband, Raymond Philip Beauxis; children, Judy Diane Sims of Easley, SC, Michael Fruend (Rebeca) of Morganton, David "Hank" Thomas (Monica) of Simpsonville, SC, and Stephen Bradley Thomas (Henry) of Greenville, SC; step-children, Rachel Cunningham (Michael) of Louisiana, Raymond Beauxis, Jr. (Karolina) of Prague, Czech Republic, and Myra Robertson (John) of Louisiana; grandchildren, Jacob, Benjamin, David, and Brooklyn; step-grandchildren, Oliver, Caroline, Olivia, Michael, Philip, and Abigail; great-grandson, Bishop; brothers, Barry Wilson Georges and Frank Peter Renick, Jr.; and sister, Sally Tester Renick.



Carol was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd "Bucky" Georges; and a grandson, Joshua Willis.



The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home with Pastor John Terry officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Alpine Cemetery.



Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store