Carol Schulz
Born: February 25, 1931
Died: April 20, 2020
Carol Schulz of Sycamore passed away April 20, 2020 from old age. Carol was born February 25, 1931 to Margaret (Mettel) and Joseph Haug and grew up on the family farm on Welter Road in Virgil attending Maple Park schools. She met her husband Tom "Smoke" Schulz at the roller-skating rink in Dekalb and they were married September 22, 1952.
Carol worked at Essex Wire and was a prep chef for her husband, Smoke, at Kishwaukee Country Club and the Fargo Hotel. For many years she was also the Salad Bar Lady at the Fargo Hotel. Never one to sit idly at home, she also cleaned homes for several years.
Carol will be missed by her children Scott and Michelle, Mike and Nona, and Sheri and Tim. She adored being G. Carol to Jessica, Kyle, Natalie, Samantha, Steven, Maggie, and Timme and she loved becoming Great Grandma to Haylee, Faye, and Rhynder. Her parents, husband Smoke, siblings Eugene, Ginny, Lavern, and Donny, and her beloved grandson Steven predeceased her.
Carol loved a hot cup of coffee, fishing and bowling, garlic, lots of garlic, attending all of her grandkids sporting events, mowing the lawn, a great meal (even though it could always use more black pepper), and a very, very rare cut of prime rib. She said she never cared for dessert, but she'd never turn down a slice of cake or pie or bowl of ice cream.
Carol was fascinated by science and made it known that she wished to donate her body to science so she might help others to learn. She never liked parties or get togethers so in accordance with her wishes there will not be any services.
Carol's family is grateful to Dr. Rakesh Patel for his kindness, the incredible staff at Dekalb County Nursing Home for their loving care, smiles, and patience and Sam and Jacqui Finch of Finch Funeral Home and Crematorium for their compassion. To honor Carol please consider a memorial to Sycamore Sports Boosters, Meals on Wheels, or of America. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020