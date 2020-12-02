Carolyn B. Roach
Born: March 31, 1952
Died: November 23, 2020
Carolyn B. Roach, 68, of Kirkland died on November 23, 2020. Born on March 31, 1952 in Knoxville, TN; daughter of Dale and Mary Gail (Menius) Bentz. Graduate of City High in Iowa City, IA. Carolyn obtained her Bachelor and Master's of Education from University of Iowa, later obtaining an additional Master's Degree in Curriculum Development from St. Xavier University. Carolyn taught in various elementary schools for 30 years in Iowa, Arizona and Illinois. United in marriage to Michael Roach on June 13, 1982 at the United Methodist Church in Kirkland.
Survived by her loving husband, Michael; children, Shaun (Angela) Roach, Leah Roach; grandson Daniel; brothers, Dale (Judy) Bentz, Tom (Sharlot) Bentz; brothers-in-law, William (Kay) Roach, Leonard (Donna) Roach; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents. Carolyn's family is grateful to the team at Serenity Hospice for their loving care, especially Shelia, Cori, Dawn and Rev. Dave. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Serenity Hospice and Home, 1658 IL-2, Oregon, IL 61061 or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, https://ocrahope.org/get-involved/honor-loved-one/
