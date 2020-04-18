|
Carolyn Eleanor Nelson Peterson
Born: December 5, 1922
Died: April 17, 2020
Carolyn Eleanor Nelson Peterson was born in Newman Grove, Nebraska, on December 5, 1922, the daughter of Fred and Andrina Nelson. In Psalm 90:12 we ask God to "teach us to number our days,that we may get a heart of wisdom." Carolyn lived on this earth for 97 years, 4 months and 11 days, God taking her home to heaven on April 17, 2020.
Carolyn was Baptized and Confirmed at Shell Creek Lutheran Church in Newman Grove, Nebraska.
Carolyn met Stanley Peterson and they were married on February 21, 1948 at First Lutheran Church, Kirkland, Illinois. Their marriage was blessed with the gift of two children, Ed and Andrea.
Carolyn loved being a farmer's wife and mother and embraced the opportunity to have a huge garden for many years, cook, bake, sew, always working to help others and show God's love to those she met.Her life was based on Christian principals to Love the Lord God with all your heart, and to love your neighbor as yourself. She also worked as a Bookkeeper for many years.
She is preceeded in death by her parents; her brother, Quinton(Nellie) Nelson; sisters, Bernice (Russell)Anderson, and Rosabel(Harold) Kahle.
She leaves to mourn her passing, son, Edward (Connie) Peterson, daughter, Andrea (Greg) Anderson, five grandchildren, Eric (Kristi) Peterson, Chad (Kelly)Peterson, Lori Peterson, Sara (Jonathan) Smigell, Heidi (Peter) Ret; great grandchildren: Caleb, Daniel, Rachel, Jack, Sean, Owen, and Bridget Peterson, and Benjamin and Noah Smigell; one sister, LaVerna Johnson and numerous other family members and friends.
There will be a Memorial Service later at First Lutheran Church, Kirkland, Illinois. Date and time to be determined later.
Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore, IL.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2020