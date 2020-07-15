My Mom will be missed by so many. She will be celebrated as long as I walk this earth. I will see her in the night sky, I will see her in the garden, I will see her in the rising and the setting of the sun, I will hear her in the wind, the sounds of fauna, laughter and sound of music. She has been one of the most powerful guiding forces in my life. She showed me how to be a good Mother, she always had the answer that I was looking for. She showed me how to be a good citizen, how to fight for the "least among us" and make my voice heard. She will be with me always. Thank you for being an amazing Mom and Grandma to my Children. I will miss you every day...

Karen Byrne

Daughter