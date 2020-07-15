Carolyn W. Watson
Born: July 17, 1938
Died: July 11, 2020
Carolyn W. Watson, of Sycamore, IL. formerly of Oak Park passed from this world into grace Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 81.
She was born July 17, 1938 in Chicago to Herbert and Irene Westerman. In her early life she was involved in youth group at Glenview Community Church, loved animals, and was an avid horseback rider.
She graduated from Glenbrook High School and attended Elmira College in upstate New York. Married to Robert Bell, she made a home and raised a family in Oak Park, where she fought for "open housing" in the 60's. She passed on her commitment to political and social activism to her children and grandchildren. In addition, Carolyn was a registered nurse and specialized in obstetrics during her career in the Chicago area.
Later married to Ken Watson, she moved to Sycamore, IL, where she was active in the community-working as an election judge and volunteering in several social justice causes. She also found a strong home and community at Sycamore United Methodist Church. Her many dear friends from her church family gave her great joy. Throughout, she gave her unconditional love and support to her five children, stepchildren and fifteen grandchildren.
She is survived by her children; Peter Bell (Colleen), Karen Byrne (Richard Farrell), James Bell (Christine), Julie Scianna (Vince), Sarah Harmon, step-children; Lee and Ellen Watson, and her grandchildren; Dylan, Audrey, Grace and, Emily Bell; James and Liam Byrne; Andrew, Samuel, Jacob, and Jane Bell; Lydia, Thomas and Robert Scianna; Joshua and Erin Harmon.
Carolyn's Celebration of Life will be on Friday, July 17th at 11:00 a.m. at the Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. Her service can also be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-o7z3h75ShKmtdrGnNdDKA/videos
; To honor Carolyn, please contribute to local food banks and efforts to end homelessness.
