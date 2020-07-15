1/1
Carolyn W. Watson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn W. Watson

Born: July 17, 1938

Died: July 11, 2020

Carolyn W. Watson, of Sycamore, IL. formerly of Oak Park passed from this world into grace Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 81.

She was born July 17, 1938 in Chicago to Herbert and Irene Westerman. In her early life she was involved in youth group at Glenview Community Church, loved animals, and was an avid horseback rider.

She graduated from Glenbrook High School and attended Elmira College in upstate New York. Married to Robert Bell, she made a home and raised a family in Oak Park, where she fought for "open housing" in the 60's. She passed on her commitment to political and social activism to her children and grandchildren. In addition, Carolyn was a registered nurse and specialized in obstetrics during her career in the Chicago area.

Later married to Ken Watson, she moved to Sycamore, IL, where she was active in the community-working as an election judge and volunteering in several social justice causes. She also found a strong home and community at Sycamore United Methodist Church. Her many dear friends from her church family gave her great joy. Throughout, she gave her unconditional love and support to her five children, stepchildren and fifteen grandchildren.

She is survived by her children; Peter Bell (Colleen), Karen Byrne (Richard Farrell), James Bell (Christine), Julie Scianna (Vince), Sarah Harmon, step-children; Lee and Ellen Watson, and her grandchildren; Dylan, Audrey, Grace and, Emily Bell; James and Liam Byrne; Andrew, Samuel, Jacob, and Jane Bell; Lydia, Thomas and Robert Scianna; Joshua and Erin Harmon.

Carolyn's Celebration of Life will be on Friday, July 17th at 11:00 a.m. at the Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. Her service can also be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-o7z3h75ShKmtdrGnNdDKA/videos ; To honor Carolyn, please contribute to local food banks and efforts to end homelessness.

Arrangements were competed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory of Sycamore. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Sycamore United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 14, 2020
My condolences to Karen and the whole family. Ill be keeping you all in my thoughts in this sad time.
Dena Jo Pavlovic
Friend
July 14, 2020
My Mom will be missed by so many. She will be celebrated as long as I walk this earth. I will see her in the night sky, I will see her in the garden, I will see her in the rising and the setting of the sun, I will hear her in the wind, the sounds of fauna, laughter and sound of music. She has been one of the most powerful guiding forces in my life. She showed me how to be a good Mother, she always had the answer that I was looking for. She showed me how to be a good citizen, how to fight for the "least among us" and make my voice heard. She will be with me always. Thank you for being an amazing Mom and Grandma to my Children. I will miss you every day...
Karen Byrne
Daughter
July 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robin and Ciro SCALETTA
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved