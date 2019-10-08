Home

Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-6715
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
1022 N. Main St.
Sandwich, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
1022 N. Main St.
Sandwich, IL
Carrol Jean Dannewitz-Olson

Carrol Jean Dannewitz-Olson Obituary
Carrol Jean Dannewitz-Olson

Born: May 30, 1937

Died: October 4, 2019

Carrol Jean Dannewitz-Olson, 82, of Sandwich, IL passed away October 4, 2019. She was born May 30, 1937 to Irvine and Elsie (Dierzen) Rudsinski in Aurora, IL. She worked as a school nurse at the Sandwich School District 430 and also worked at the Open Door for over 20 years. She is also a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Sandwich, IL.

Carrol is survived by 1 son, Douglas (Elly) Dannewitz; 3 stepchildren, Matthew (Joanna) Olson, David Olson and Daniel (Jeanette) Olson; 3 grandchildren, Penny, Cesi and Colton; as well as 4 step-grandchildren, Annie, Laura, Zachary and Brady Olson.

She is preceded in death by her spouses, Dwaine (2001) and Gene (2017).

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 A.M. at Salem Lutheran Church, 1022 N. Main St. Sandwich, IL 60548. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. There will be a private burial held at a later time. Donations can be made in Carrol's honor to Salem Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019
