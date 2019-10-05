|
Catherine Mary Loftus Serewicz
Catherine Mary Loftus Serewicz, 88 years of age, loving wife of Dr. Aubrey J. Serewicz for 58 years; and devoted mother of Irene M. (Christian) Redman, Anne Serewicz, Teresa L. Serewicz, Cormac A. (Mary Claire) Loftus, Lawrence W. Serewicz, Timothy X. (Julie) Serewicz; dearest grandmother of Augustus (Gus) & Alexander (Alex) Redman; Anastasia C., Kevin R. and Celine V. Pierron, Philip M. Movery; Matthew, Julia, Evangeline & Phillip James (PJ) Loftus; Zachary & Eleanore Serewicz and Timothy James (TJ) Serewicz; dearest daughter of the late James A. Loftus Ret CPD and late Nora Loftus (nee O'Malley); loving sister of Vivien A. (late James) McKune, late Rosaleen M. ( late William) Bloom, late James P. Ret CPD (Carol), late William E. (late Millicent Joy), late Thomas L. Ret. CPD (Patricia) and late Sheila N. Loftus; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Catherine was a lifetime member of Christ The Teacher University Parish. She retired from teaching elementary school after many years of service to the Chicago Public Schools. Catherine graduated in 1953 from Mundelein College/Loyola University and earned her Master's degree from Northeastern University in Chicago. She had a love of life and a delightful sense of humor. Her passions in life included quilting, gardening, and baking. As a voracious reader and lover of books, she shared the Great Books with her children and instilled in them a passion for learning and travel. Catherine was extremely proud of her children who all graduated from college and their many academic accomplishments including a PhD, several Masters, a CPA and several MBAs.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Gannon Center for Women and Leadership Mundelein College/Loyola University.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at Christ The Teacher University Parish, 512 Normal Rd. in DeKalb with Fr. Adrian Ladines celebrating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in DeKalb. A Reception will follow Interment at the church.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 11 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.Arrangements are being completed by Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2019