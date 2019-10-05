Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ The Teacher University Parish
512 Normal Rd
DeKalb, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Mary Cemetery
DeKalb, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Serewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Mary Loftus Serewicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Mary Loftus Serewicz Obituary
Catherine Mary Loftus Serewicz

Catherine Mary Loftus Serewicz, 88 years of age, loving wife of Dr. Aubrey J. Serewicz for 58 years; and devoted mother of Irene M. (Christian) Redman, Anne Serewicz, Teresa L. Serewicz, Cormac A. (Mary Claire) Loftus, Lawrence W. Serewicz, Timothy X. (Julie) Serewicz; dearest grandmother of Augustus (Gus) & Alexander (Alex) Redman; Anastasia C., Kevin R. and Celine V. Pierron, Philip M. Movery; Matthew, Julia, Evangeline & Phillip James (PJ) Loftus; Zachary & Eleanore Serewicz and Timothy James (TJ) Serewicz; dearest daughter of the late James A. Loftus Ret CPD and late Nora Loftus (nee O'Malley); loving sister of Vivien A. (late James) McKune, late Rosaleen M. ( late William) Bloom, late James P. Ret CPD (Carol), late William E. (late Millicent Joy), late Thomas L. Ret. CPD (Patricia) and late Sheila N. Loftus; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Catherine was a lifetime member of Christ The Teacher University Parish. She retired from teaching elementary school after many years of service to the Chicago Public Schools. Catherine graduated in 1953 from Mundelein College/Loyola University and earned her Master's degree from Northeastern University in Chicago. She had a love of life and a delightful sense of humor. Her passions in life included quilting, gardening, and baking. As a voracious reader and lover of books, she shared the Great Books with her children and instilled in them a passion for learning and travel. Catherine was extremely proud of her children who all graduated from college and their many academic accomplishments including a PhD, several Masters, a CPA and several MBAs.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Gannon Center for Women and Leadership Mundelein College/Loyola University.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at Christ The Teacher University Parish, 512 Normal Rd. in DeKalb with Fr. Adrian Ladines celebrating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in DeKalb. A Reception will follow Interment at the church.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 11 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.Arrangements are being completed by Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now