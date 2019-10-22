|
Catherine Seymore
Born: May 14, 1950; in Liverpool, Lancashire England
Died: October 18, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Catherine Seymore, 69, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away, Friday, October 18, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 14, 1950, in Liverpool, Lancashire England, the daughter of Thomas and Anne (Kelly) Irons. Catherine married Roger D. Seymore on July 11, 1970 in Warrington, Cheshire England.
Catherine was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; her children, Shane Seymore, Geoffrey Seymore, Jennifer Seymore all of DeKalb, Jessica (Justin) Moede of Sycamore; her grandchildren, Julia, Jenna, and Elizabeth Moede; three brothers, Thomas Irons, David Irons, John Irons; one sister, Jean Irons; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Anne.
The Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Joseph M. Gastiger of First Congregational Church in DeKalb officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of services at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Anderson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Catherine Seymore Memorial Fund, addressed to the Seymore Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019