Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Catherine Seymore
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Seymore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Seymore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Seymore Obituary
Catherine Seymore

Born: May 14, 1950; in Liverpool, Lancashire England

Died: October 18, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Catherine Seymore, 69, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away, Friday, October 18, 2019, at her home.

She was born May 14, 1950, in Liverpool, Lancashire England, the daughter of Thomas and Anne (Kelly) Irons. Catherine married Roger D. Seymore on July 11, 1970 in Warrington, Cheshire England.

Catherine was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; her children, Shane Seymore, Geoffrey Seymore, Jennifer Seymore all of DeKalb, Jessica (Justin) Moede of Sycamore; her grandchildren, Julia, Jenna, and Elizabeth Moede; three brothers, Thomas Irons, David Irons, John Irons; one sister, Jean Irons; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Anne.

The Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Joseph M. Gastiger of First Congregational Church in DeKalb officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.

Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of services at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Anderson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Catherine Seymore Memorial Fund, addressed to the Seymore Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now