Cathryn P. Ludwig
Born: December 3, 1930; in Rockport, IN
Died: July 25, 2019; in Sycamore, IL
Cathryn P. Ludwig, 88, formerly of Rochelle, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore, IL. Cathryn was born on December 3, 1930 to John and Lucy (Pease) Bates in Rockport, Indiana. She married Gerald D. Ludwig on November 4, 1950 at the Light House Church in Chana, IL. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2002. Cathryn worked for DeKalb Ogle, Contel and Verizon Telephone Companies for 30 years.
Cathryn is survived by three children: Patricia (Darryl) Crum of DeKalb, IL, L.H. "Ray" Ludwig of Thailand; Millie (Steve) Richard of Peosta, IA; brother, Henry Bates of Varna, IL; sister, Wilma Ramsey of Rochelle; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her daughter, Jeannette Libberton on February 11, 2019 and brother, Luther "Ray" Bates.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:30 P.M., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle. The funeral service will be held at 2:30 Tuesday. Burial will follow at Trinity Memory Gardens in Rochelle. Memorials may be made in Cathryn's memory to Heartland Hospice or the Rochelle United Methodist Church. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 27, 2019