Cecile Paul Meyer
Born: December 6, 1922; in Jacksonville, FL
Died: August 13, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Cecile Paul Meyer, 96, died in her sleep on August 13, 2019 at the Oak Crest Retirement Center in DeKalb, IL. Cele lived a full and active life as a passionate advocate for social justice, environmental protection, civil rights, peace, and nuclear nonproliferation. Her family and friends spanned the globe, and she particularly cherished her friendships in DeKalb, IL, her home since 1967.
Cele was born Cecilia Dawson Paul on December 6, 1922 in Jacksonville, Florida to Roberta Lachlison Clark and James Carruthers Paul. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fort Pierce, and Fort Lauderdale, FL. She graduated as valedictorian from Fort Lauderdale High School in 1940.
Inspired to defeat Hitler, she served in the Fleet Marine Force Pacific during World War II, stationed in Washington, DC and Hawaii. She then benefited from the GI Bill to attend Mercer University, where she founded the Independent Coeds Association and graduated summa cum laude in 1947. With more support from the GI Bill, she earned her Masters in Social Work at Columbia University in 1950.
Cele met her husband Axel Meyer in New York City in 1949, and they married in 1950. Cele first worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as a social worker in a family service agency, where she promptly ensured that racist compensation policies at the agency were eliminated. She and Al then moved to Chicago, where she worked as a social worker in a community service society. Cele and her family next moved to Gainesville, Florida, where she joined the Human Relations Society, which was an early civil rights organization, and she protested segregated seating on busses by sitting in the back of the bus with her young daughters.
Cele and her family then moved to Oak Ridge, TN. Cele founded the Oak Ridge Federation for Equal Public Services, and working together with the Congress of Racial Equality, they organized a successful city-wide desegregation of laundromats, restaurants and schools, often directly facing off against the Ku Klux Klan. In 1967, Cele and her family moved for the last time to DeKalb.
Cele worked in the DeKalb public schools as a social worker for 20 years. She was known for working tirelessly to support and advocate for students. Along with her husband, Al, Cele was a founder of the DeKalb Interfaith Network for Peace and Justice. Her experiences in the Marine Corps, seeing wounded soldiers and writing letters to families of deceased servicemen changed her perspective from defeating evil with war to advocating for global peace. She and Al, a physicist, advocated for nuclear non-proliferation, and together they were an impressive and loving team. She was a frequent writer of letters to the editor to local newspapers, often writing about injustices, be they local, national or international. For fifteen years after 9/11, she protested US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq every Friday evening at the Interfaith Network vigil. She was arrested in peaceful protests several times in her life. She was also an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of DeKalb.
No cause was geographically beyond her care. It's not a surprise that she felt compelled to help the people of Nicaragua after the US-backed Contra war against the democratically elected Nicaraguan government. She visited Nicaragua and identified several non-profit groups helping the most disadvantaged. She founded the Central American Fund for Human Development, and for the next 30 years, worked tirelessly to raise funds for their programs. No matter how much she did for others, she never thought that she was doing enough.
She is survived and is greatly missed by her sister, Sarah Kise, her children Carla, Linda and Fred, grandchildren, Nick Ryan, Madeline, and Sarah Meyer, and great-grandchildren, Axel Ryan and Juniper Rodgers as well as their families, nieces, nephews and step grand and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Mary Ann Gillespie and her beloved husband of 58 years, Axel Meyer.
A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 11 AM on Saturday, September 14, 158 N 4th St.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hope Haven homeless shelter of DeKalb would be appreciated. Please send to Lesly Wicks, 1145 Rushmore Dr., DeKalb, IL 60115 or at https://www.hopehavendekalb.com, in memory of Cele Meyer.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019