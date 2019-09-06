|
Chamin Fernando
Born: September 22, 1971; in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Died: August 22, 2019; in Mobile, AL
Chamin Fernando, 47, of Mobile, AL, went home to be with Christ his Savior, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at University Hospital, Mobile,AL.
Born September 22, 1971, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, the son of Winston Fernando and Leela (Jayasekara) Fernando.
When Chamin was in high school, he was involved in Interact Club; he loved to tinker with electronics even at a very young age, thusl eading to his study in college. He graduated with electrical engineering in 2002 and computer engineering in 2004, both from the University of South Alabama. He was employed by Mobile County Commission as an Engineer 1. He enjoyed watching Alabama football, jetskiing, and cooking/grilling. He always had a smile on his face, and was loved by everyone who knew him. His devotion to Jesus motivated everything he did.
Chamin is survived by his wife, Lisa (Harbecke), of Mobile; his mother, Leela, of Sri Lanka; sister, Aroshani, and husband, Nuwan Chandrasekara; sister, Ruwini, and husband Prabhath De Silva; mother-in-law, Lillian Harbecke; brother-in-law, Ray Buniak; brother-in-law and sister-in-laws,Tiger and Ellen Harbecke, Ron and Beth Harbecke; and several nieces andnephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Winston Fernando;father-in-law, Roy Harbecke; and sister-in-law, Karen Buniak.
His visitation will be on Monday, September 9th from 5:30-7:30 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave.,Sycamore, IL. Chamin's funeral service with be on Tuesday, September 10th at 11:00am at the Bethel Assembly of God Church, 131 W Elm St, Sycamore, IL. with Pastor William Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
Donations can be made in his name to the Chi-Alpha Campus Ministry.
For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com or call 815-895-2833.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019