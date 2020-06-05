Charlene Dionne Engelsen
Born: October 15, 1966; in Elgin, IL
Died: June 3, 2020; in Genoa, IL
Charlene Dionne Engelsen, 81, of Genoa, Ill., passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at home.
Born Oct. 15, 1938, in Elgin, the daughter of Raymond G. and Jennie Florence (Lawson) Kellogg, Charlene married Everett Engelsen on April 9, 1966, at Faith United Methodist Church in Genoa, where she later became a board member, and volunteered for the food pantry and Wednesday night kids' cooking classes.
While raising her daughters, she was a stay-at-home mom and babysat many very-loved children. Charlene later worked in the cafeteria of AG Communications for many years. She was known for her enjoyment of walking around Genoa. She had a wonderful group of friends with whom she loved playing cards. She had a contagious smile, was warm and welcoming and would talk to everyone.
Charlene is survived by her daughters, Crystal Shott and Jennie (Nate) Comer; grandchildren, Jeni (Tim) Maijala, Samantha (Andrew) Crow, Taylor Shott, great-grandchildren, Jackson and Violet; sisters, Louise Carey and Sue (Bob) Rozyaki; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett, in 2010; parents; and siblings, Ethel McDowall, Beverly Milroy, Ronald "Pete" Kellogg, L.D. "Frank" Kellogg, Raymond "Joe" Kellogg, Donna Mae Anstett and Jacquin Beach; and son-in-law, Bill Shott.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main Street, Genoa. Attendees are required wear to masks and maintain social distancing. Private graveside service will be at Shattucks Grove Cemetery in Belvidere.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 325 South Stott St., Genoa, IL 60135.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 5, 2020.