Charlene Dionna Engelsen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlene Dionne Engelsen

Born: October 15, 1966; in Elgin, IL

Died: June 3, 2020; in Genoa, IL

Charlene Dionne Engelsen, 81, of Genoa, Ill., passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at home.

Born Oct. 15, 1938, in Elgin, the daughter of Raymond G. and Jennie Florence (Lawson) Kellogg, Charlene married Everett Engelsen on April 9, 1966, at Faith United Methodist Church in Genoa, where she later became a board member, and volunteered for the food pantry and Wednesday night kids' cooking classes.

While raising her daughters, she was a stay-at-home mom and babysat many very-loved children. Charlene later worked in the cafeteria of AG Communications for many years. She was known for her enjoyment of walking around Genoa. She had a wonderful group of friends with whom she loved playing cards. She had a contagious smile, was warm and welcoming and would talk to everyone.

Charlene is survived by her daughters, Crystal Shott and Jennie (Nate) Comer; grandchildren, Jeni (Tim) Maijala, Samantha (Andrew) Crow, Taylor Shott, great-grandchildren, Jackson and Violet; sisters, Louise Carey and Sue (Bob) Rozyaki; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett, in 2010; parents; and siblings, Ethel McDowall, Beverly Milroy, Ronald "Pete" Kellogg, L.D. "Frank" Kellogg, Raymond "Joe" Kellogg, Donna Mae Anstett and Jacquin Beach; and son-in-law, Bill Shott.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main Street, Genoa. Attendees are required wear to masks and maintain social distancing. Private graveside service will be at Shattucks Grove Cemetery in Belvidere.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 325 South Stott St., Genoa, IL 60135.

For information, to share a memory or leave a condolence with Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels, www.olsonfh.com or815-784-2518.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Cooper Quiram Chapel
202 E. Main St.
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-2518
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved