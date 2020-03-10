|
|
Charles E. Lynch
Born: July 31, 1937; in Malta, IL
Died: March 8, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Charles E. Lynch, 82, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home in DeKalb.
He was born July 31, 1937, in Malta, Illinois, the son of Miles and Florence (Wood) Lynch.
Chuck was a Veteran of the US Navy, having served from 1955-1959. He was the owner and operator of Chuck Lynch General Contractor. He was a member of the DeKalb Moose Club; he enjoyed, golf, fishing, woodcarving, watching good Western movies and reading good Western books.
He is survived by his three children, Chuck (Joella) Lynch, Cheryl (Jim) Pearre, Dawn (Dr. William) Awe; their mother, Deanna; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; his brother, Richard (Bonnie) Lynch; sister-in-laws, Linda and Barb Lynch; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and three sisters.
The Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Gary Lisle of Bethany Road Bible Church officiating with Full Honor Guard by DeKalb American Legion Post 66. Interment of cremated remains will be at a later date at Malta Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Anderson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Charles E. Lynch Memorial Fund, addressed to the Lynch Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020