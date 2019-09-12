Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Charles F. Kross Obituary
Charles F. Kross

Born: September 16, 1946; in Chicago, IL

Died: September 10, 2019; in Sandwich, IL

Charles F. Kross, 72, of Sandwich, Illinois, formerly of DeKalb, passed away, September 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born September 16, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Dr. Irvin W. and Doris I. (Dale) Kross. Chuck married Constance J. "Connie" Benson on March 11, 1967 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lee, Illinois.

Chuck graduated Leland High School Class of 1964; he attended Western Illinois University and the FBI National Academy. Chuck was a City of DeKalb Police Officer for 30 years, retiring as a Lieutenant. He was a member and Past Master of Masonic Lodge #144 in DeKalb. He also belonged to, Tebala Shrine, Freeport Consistory and the White Shrine of Jerusalem. Chuck enjoyed collecting tools, antiques, and going to auctions and garage sales. He served on the DeKalb County 911 Board and DeKalb County Sheriffs Merit Board.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; his daughters, Christy (Tim) Cordt, Corey (Greg) Zabukover; his grandsons, Drew and Evan Cordt, Jack Zabukover; his sister, Janis Kross; his mother-in-law, Phyllis Benson; and his in-law's, Barb (Ken) Johnson, Joni (Al) Koehler; six nephews; one great-niece; and seven great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Wayne Derber of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sandwich officiating. Reception to follow. Private Family Burial will be at Leland Cemetery in Leland, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Charles F. Kross Memorial Fund, addressed to the Kross Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019
