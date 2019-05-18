Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sycamore Veteran's Home
121 S. California St
Sycamore, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES SIBLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES H. SIBLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHARLES H. SIBLEY Obituary
Charles H. Sibley

Born: August 22, 1938; in Sycamore, IL,

Died: May 14, 2019; in Genoa, IL

Charles H. Sibley passed away May 14, 2019 at his home in Genoa, IL. Born August 22, 1938, the son of Esther and Francis Sibley in Sycamore, IL, along with a twin brother Frederick C. Sibley. They both were very active in sports, graduating from Sycamore High School in 1956.

Chuck joined the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He was a member of the Sycamore Vets Club and the American Legion. He was a life member of the Sycamore Elks Club.

Chuck and his fianc Ann would especially enjoy going to their cabin in Wisconsin for many years playing many rounds of golf and fishing.

He is survived by his fianc Ann Mobeck, Daughters, Becky (Jon) Rude, Barrie (David) Hansen, and Brenda (Jeff) Woolbright, as well as his son Bryan (Tish) Sibley. Grandchildren Rachel, Markie and Trace Woolbright and Morgan Sibley. Sister Rose Tarmichael, preceded in death by his parents and brother Gerald Sibley.

At his request, there will be no funeral service or visitation, as he was cremated.There will be a celebration/luncheon of Chuck's life on Saturday May 25th, from 12PM-3PM at the Sycamore Veteran's Home, 121 S. California St., Sycamore, IL. Please come and join us with your great stories and memories of Chuck.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.