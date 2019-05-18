Charles H. Sibley



Born: August 22, 1938; in Sycamore, IL,



Died: May 14, 2019; in Genoa, IL



Charles H. Sibley passed away May 14, 2019 at his home in Genoa, IL. Born August 22, 1938, the son of Esther and Francis Sibley in Sycamore, IL, along with a twin brother Frederick C. Sibley. They both were very active in sports, graduating from Sycamore High School in 1956.



Chuck joined the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He was a member of the Sycamore Vets Club and the American Legion. He was a life member of the Sycamore Elks Club.



Chuck and his fianc Ann would especially enjoy going to their cabin in Wisconsin for many years playing many rounds of golf and fishing.



He is survived by his fianc Ann Mobeck, Daughters, Becky (Jon) Rude, Barrie (David) Hansen, and Brenda (Jeff) Woolbright, as well as his son Bryan (Tish) Sibley. Grandchildren Rachel, Markie and Trace Woolbright and Morgan Sibley. Sister Rose Tarmichael, preceded in death by his parents and brother Gerald Sibley.



At his request, there will be no funeral service or visitation, as he was cremated.There will be a celebration/luncheon of Chuck's life on Saturday May 25th, from 12PM-3PM at the Sycamore Veteran's Home, 121 S. California St., Sycamore, IL. Please come and join us with your great stories and memories of Chuck. Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary