Charles D. Hettel



Born: October 28, 1950



Died: May 1, 2019



Charles D. Hettel, 68, of Ottawa passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Kishwaukee Hospital.



Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Columba Church. His visitation will be Tuesday May 7th at 4:00 - 7:00 at Ottawa Funeral Home and Crematory. He will be buried in St. Columba Cemetery with Military Honors.



Charles was born October 28, 1950 in Ottawa, Illinois to Albert and Lillian (Worrell) Hettel. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserves. He retired after 34 years of service at Conserv FS as a salesman. He was a member of St. Columba Church.



Charles loved sports and spending time with his family and grandkids. He also enjoys watching sports such as the Chicago Bears and college basketball. He never missed any of his kids and grandkids games or functions. He was a very passionate man, hard worker, and a great father.



He is survived by two children, Shelby (Kyle Happ) Hettel and Matt Hettel; to grandchildren, Landon Happ and Camdyn Happ; two brothers, Albert (Julie) Hettel and Donald (Terri) Hettel; and many nieces and nephews.



He is also survived by Brent Hopkins of Malta and Taylor Catron of Dekalb.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



Pallbearers will be Nathan Hettel, Brandon Hettel, Albert Hettel, Jimmy Hettel, Brent Hopkins, and Kyle Happ.



Memorials may be directed to family.



