Charles L. "Chuck" Weeden, 95, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Oakcrest Retirement Center, DeKalb, following a long battle with dementia.



Born April 28, 1924, in Sycamore, the son of Lester O. and Alice (Darnell) Weeden, Chuck attended the one-room Five Points School with his two sisters, graduated from Sycamore High School in 1942, then began college at the University of Illinois. By second semester he had enlisted in the Army Air Corp and served his country proudly during WWII.



Chuck and Donna Marie Gillis were married on April 13, 1946 in DeKalb, Illinois, and together began their lifelong farming career. Three children and along the way, Chuck became active in the Sycamore VFW and DeKalb County Farm Bureau, he was elected to the Sycamore School Board and as Mayfield Township Supervisor, then joined two others to begin Five Points Ag Services, Inc. Of course there was a little bowling, dancing and card playing! Nearing retirement, the Weedens built their solar dream home and also a mini-storage facility to fund their winters in the warmth of Texas. They were members of the Sycamore United Methodist Church.



Chuck is survived by his children, Charles A. Weeden and Kathleen Weeden Johnson, both of Sycamore, and Thomas (Judy Rejebian) Weeden of California; grandchildren, Christopher (Michelle Lane) Weeden, Amanda James and Michael Schraepfer; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Sira, Joss and Tatum James, Elery Leahy, Trayton Weeden and Ryker Weeden; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to Donna, who passed May 7, 2018, Chuck was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Dorothy Ann Hiland and her husband Everett and Alice Arlene McGaughey and her husband Robert; nephew John Hiland; and niece Janice McGaughey Carr and her husband, James.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Quiram Sycamore Funeral Chapel, 1245 Somonauk Street, following visitation at the funeral home from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Sycamore, with military honors, followed by lunch at the Sycamore VFW, 121 S. California Street, Sycamore.



Memorials can be made to or the DeKalb County Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture.



