Charles Leonard Carlson
Born: March 17, 1935; in DeKalb, IL
Died: October 29, 2019; in Sycamore, IL
Charles Leonard (Zeke) Carlson passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Sycamore, Illinois.
Zeke was born on March 17, 1935 to Walter and Charlotte (Nachtigal) Carlson in DeKalb, Illinois. Zeke was a DeKalb High School graduate (1954) where he was Homecoming King and MVP of the football team.
Charles was a US Army Veteran. He retired from the US Post Office in 1992 and then worked another 23 years for the Voluntary Action Center until the age of 80. Zeke was a life long Chicago Bears fan, holding season tickets for 67 years and missing only 6 home games during that span. He was also an obsessed life long Cubs fan, an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan, a loyal NIU Huskie fan and a converted Sycamore Spartan fan. He loved fishing, family, and friends. He lived life to the fullest all the way to the end.
He is survived by his daughter, Cathleen Carlson of Sycamore, son, Mike (Tara) Carlson of Centreville, Virginia (grandchildren Erin, Daniel, Ryan and Aidan), son, Tim Carlson of Sycamore (grandchildren Ashley, Jen e and Kylei), his sister, Rita Whitney of Decatur, Illinois, his brother, Bill (Mary) Carlson of Pecatonica, Illinois, a daughter-in-law, Lorelli Carlson of Sycamore, sister-in-law, Jane DiGiovine of Naperville, brother-in-law, Richard (Cliff) Gallagher of St.Charles, 19 nieces and nephews, a multitude of friends and his favorite dogs, Angel, Harley, Lou and Tango.
He was preceded in his death by his parents Walter and Charlotte, brother, Richard (Pat) Carlson, brothers-in-law, Carlton "Bruz" Whitney, Carmen DiGiovine, T. Jordan Gallagher, niece, Diane Whitney and his favorite dogs, Ginger, Ernie, Cheerio and Casey.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore, IL.
A celebration of Zeke's life will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 pm at the Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore, IL. To celebrate Zeke's passions, please feel free to wear your Bears, Cubs, University of Kentucky, NIU Huskie or Sycamore Spartan shirts/jerseys to the visitation and/or celebration of life.
For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019